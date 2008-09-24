Dick & Kathy Fuld’s 30th Wedding Anniversary!

Lehman Brothers (LEH) chief executive Dick Fuld hasn’t had much to celebrate these days. Not only did his firm fall into bankruptcy and his reputation into the gutters of Wall Street, he lost close to a billion dollars personally. But tonight we hope he can manage a smile and raise a glass—it’s the thirtieth anniversary of his wedding to his wife Kathy.

Dick married Kathy in 1978, almost 10 years after he joined Lehman Brothers as a full time bond trader. They have three children, Jacqueline, Chrissie, and Richie. On their twentieth anniversary, in 1998, the world learned that the Federal Reserve was organising a rescue of Long-Term Capital Management. Fuld is often given credit for his leadership in the rescue operation, which must make the fact that no one came to the rescue of Lehman Brothers all the more painful.

Happy anniversary, Dick and Kathy! Just for tonight, we suggest you forget the past few months and remember the last 30 years instead.



