Joe Gregory Wants Lehman To Pay Him $233 Million

If there is such thing as a sense of shame or culpability on Wall Street over the destruction we all witnessed last year, not much of it has rubbed off on former Lehman president Joseph Gregory.



Gregory, who was Dick Fuld’s right hand man at Lehman, has filed a claim against Lehman’s bankruptcy estate for $233 million in deferred compensation in the form of performance- and restricted-stock grants.

Gregory was forced to resign in June of last year. But it was already too late. He had earlier played a key role in pushing out Mike Gelband—the head of fixed income at Lehman. Gelband had been urging the firm to take precautions, reduce its leverage and dependence on the asset backed commercial paper market. Gregory and Fuld decided to ignore their in-house debt expert. After a lunch with Gregory where he once again failed to make a dent in the determination to keep taking on more risk and bigger risks, Gelband quit.

And now Gregory wants Lehman to make him whole for money he “earned” while destroying Lehman Brothers.

