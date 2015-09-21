Dick Fuld's massive Sun Valley compound sold at auction for a 'record breaking' price

Julia La Roche
Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld’s gorgeous Sun Valley, Idaho compound sold last week for a “record-breaking” price at an auction.

The winning bidder for the 71.3-acre Big Wood River Estate is an unidentified person from the Pacific Northwest, Concierge Auctions said in a release.

It’s unclear how much was paid. The minimum bid was $US20 million. Concierge Auctions’ said in a statement that it was the most expensive residence ever known to sell at auction, and the highest known price for a residence in Sun Valley.

Concierge Auctions previously estimated that the property could fetch from $US30 to $US50 million.

Before its demise in 2008, Lehman Brothers was the fourth largest Wall Street bank. Fuld had been the CEO since 1994. Since the bankruptcy, Fuld has kept a relatively low profile. He recently reemerged at a small-cap conference this spring.

Now, let’s take a tour of his former compound.

The Sun Valley estate sits on 71.3 acres, offering seclusion and privacy.

Here's a shot of the main house.

The property, which is located at the foot of Bald Mountain, is just a short drive from ski resorts and hiking/biking trails.

The three stone/timber residential buildings were designed by architect Alan Wanzenberg.

There's a charming guest house that overlooks a pond. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 full and one half bathrooms. It features a fire pit and a hot tub.

Wouldn't it be nice to roast S'mores right here?

The estate is made up of nine original lots that were assembled together. There's still plenty of room to build new structures on the property.

The property is also located on a 2,100-foot stretch of the Big Wood River.

There's excellent trout fishing just steps away from your front door.

You're literally located amongst nature.

You can enjoy that outdoor life and fresh air on the spacious porches.

There's some excellent outdoor dining areas too.

Here's a quick peak inside the entry to the home. In total, the property has 11 bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms and one half bath.

There's plenty of room for entertaining guests and relaxing.

It would be nice to curl up by that fireplace in the winter.

Now let's revisit Fuld's days at Lehman Brothers...

