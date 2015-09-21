Dick Fuld's massive Sun Valley compound sold at auction for a 'record breaking' price

Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld’s gorgeous Sun Valley, Idaho compound sold last week for a “record-breaking” price at an auction.
The winning bidder for the 71.3-acre Big Wood River Estate is an unidentified person from the Pacific Northwest, Concierge Auctions said in a release.
It’s unclear how much was paid. The minimum bid was $US20 million. Concierge Auctions’ said in a statement that it was the most expensive residence ever known to sell at auction, and the highest known price for a residence in Sun Valley.
Concierge Auctions previously estimated that the property could fetch from $US30 to $US50 million.
Before its demise in 2008, Lehman Brothers was the fourth largest Wall Street bank. Fuld had been the CEO since 1994. Since the bankruptcy, Fuld has kept a relatively low profile. He recently reemerged at a small-cap conference this spring.
Now, let’s take a tour of his former compound.
The property, which is located at the foot of Bald Mountain, is just a short drive from ski resorts and hiking/biking trails.
There's a charming guest house that overlooks a pond. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 full and one half bathrooms. It features a fire pit and a hot tub.
The estate is made up of nine original lots that were assembled together. There's still plenty of room to build new structures on the property.
Here's a quick peak inside the entry to the home. In total, the property has 11 bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms and one half bath.
There are some hilarious emails in this trove of Lehman documents >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.