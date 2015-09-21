Dick Fuld's massive Sun Valley compound sold at auction for a 'record breaking' price

Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld’s gorgeous Sun Valley, Idaho compound sold last week for a “record-breaking” price at an auction.

The winning bidder for the 71.3-acre Big Wood River Estate is an unidentified person from the Pacific Northwest, Concierge Auctions said in a release.

It’s unclear how much was paid. The minimum bid was $US20 million. Concierge Auctions’ said in a statement that it was the most expensive residence ever known to sell at auction, and the highest known price for a residence in Sun Valley.

Concierge Auctions previously estimated that the property could fetch from $US30 to $US50 million.

Before its demise in 2008, Lehman Brothers was the fourth largest Wall Street bank. Fuld had been the CEO since 1994. Since the bankruptcy, Fuld has kept a relatively low profile. He recently reemerged at a small-cap conference this spring.

Now, let’s take a tour of his former compound.

