Dick Fuld: Spotted In Au Bon Pain!

We interupt our regularly scheduled liveblogging of the Congressional show trial hedge fund hearings to bring you this breaking news: Dick Fuld has been spotted in the Au Bon Pain near the former headquarters of Lehman Brothers. He was standing on line, buying yogurt and granola. When approached by a former Lehman employee, he seemed gracious and perhaps a bit dazed.



Spotted your CEO? Send us an email or text: 646-526-3327. Pictures are always appreciated. We’ll never reveal your identity.

