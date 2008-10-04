Dick Fuld's Son Makes Last Day In Office More Complicated

Today is Dick Fuld’s last day in the corner office on the 31st floor of 745 Seventh Avenue. On Monday, the chief executive of the remnants of Lehman Brothers is moving to the space Lehman leased for “back-office personnel” at 1271 Sixth Avenue. We’d love to see them drag Dick out of that office. Do you think they’ll have to shoot him with a tranquilizer dart?



To make matters worse, photos of Dick’s youngest child, 23-year-old Richie, have shown up on the New York centric website Cityfile. (Fuld is on the far right here, in the green shirt.) Richie graduated from Middlebury last year, the same school his father attended. It’s unclear when these photos are taken, but we’re betting these good times were before his family lost its fortune. There are a lot more pictures over on Cityfile.

