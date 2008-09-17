Dick Fuld's Secretary No Longer As Chipper

Friday we linked to audio of a very perky woman answering Dick Fuld’s phone at Lehman Brothers, finding it ironic that she was maintaining a positive disposition in the face of the firm’s impending collapse.



Well now Lehman has filed for bankruptcy and Fuld’s nowhere to be found. Amazingly, though, as Cityfile found out, there’s still someone answering his phone. However, it doesn’t sound like the same woman, and she doesn’t seem as happy to be there. Probably because she’s not sure if she’ll get paid. (Audio at the link)

