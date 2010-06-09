Why Is Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld Now Working For A Penny Stock Firm?

Talk about a fall from grace.



Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld is apparently working at a small firm called Legend Securities, located at 45 Broadway in the Financial District. That’s what his latest FINRA report says according to an excellent report by Roddy Boyd, as his new blog The Financial Investigator.

Legend Securities is a bit opaque. The firm is 99% controlled by an entity called International Monetary Group, which is then 2/3 owned by a company called StockTrade Network.

StockTrade is traded on the Pink Sheets and according to the report, had only $1.3 million in revenue during 2006 to total out to a $221,000 net loss.

Another question is how this firm where Fuld is working at makes its money.

The Financial Investor: Despite a website that advertises a full-roster of “Institutional Services,” calls to Legend’s sell-side competition resulted in a fair amount of head-scratching. Spokesmen at three large, global investment bank’s who asked not to be identified given their firm’s long-standing policy of prohibiting comments on competitors, said their equity, option and corporate-bond trading desks had no electronic record of buying or selling securities where Legend was the counter-party. Two of these firms said their computer systems had no record of Legend at all.

Calls to a few hedge funds that are regularly active in the equity, equity-linked and corporate-credit sectors drew blanks; no one had heard of the firm.

There is business being done at Legend, to be clear, it just appears to be exceptionally different from the kind Lehman had ever done.

Way different work than Fuld must be used to – underwriting penny stock companies and taking them public. The rest of the report details executives Fuld appears to be working with and the firm’s activity is very different than the deals that were going down at Lehman.

Definitely read the entire story >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.