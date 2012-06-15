Dick Fuld Loses $650 Million On Lehman (LEH) Implosion

Dick Fuld has made about half a billion dollars–$466 million–in the past 15 years from Lehman, so the money he’s currently losing while drives the firm into the ground is gravy. But it’s a lot of gravy. The WSJ estimates that Fuld’s fortune has dropped by $650 million since Lehman’s stock peaked.



Again, though, he’s not going hungry, even at $4 a share.

Dealbook: According to an analysis by James F. Reda & Associates, a consulting firm, Mr. Fuld would receive about $16.8 million in pension-related benefits and $5.6 million in deferred compensation on the way out.

That doesn’t include the value of Mr. Fuld’s restricted stock units that have vested and the shares of Lehman stock that he holds. Including those, the value of his exit package would come to about $64.8 million, based on Lehman’s share price of about $4.38 on Thursday.

It’s a package that is rapidly shrinking. At Wednesday’s closing price of $7.79 a Lehman share, the amount would have been much higher — nearly $98 million.

