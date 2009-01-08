Dick Fuld Learns To Fly Commercial

A lot has changed since the last time Lehman Brothers chairman and former chief executive Dick Fuld had to check himself in for a flight. The trip to Palm Beach will never be the same.



Page Six’s spies report:

FORMER Lehman Bros. chairman Dick Fuld and his wife, Kathy, learning to fly commercial, being instructed by a man who appeared to be their driver on how to work the JetBlue self check-in kiosk at Palm Beach airport en route to La Guardia . . .

Thank God they still have the driver!

