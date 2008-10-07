Dick Fuld KO'd

Dick Fuld, the disgraced Lehman Brothers chief executive, is a well known fitness fanatic. On the Sunday following the declaration of bankruptcy by Lehman Brothers, that proved to be his undoing when he was attacked in the gym by an angry employee.



The story was first mentioned on DealBreaker, which printed a reader’s email about the incident but described it as “highly unlikely.” But it looks like the highly unlikely occurred.

Vicky Ward, a Vanity Fair and CNBC contributor, reported on CNBC that “two very senior sources – one incredibly senior source” had confirmed it to her. “He went to the gym after … Lehman was announced as going under,” she said. “He was on a treadmill with a heart monitor on. Someone was in the corner, pumping iron and he walked over and he knocked him out cold.”

Ward was not exactly disapproving of the attack on Fuld. “And frankly after having watched [Mr Fuld’s testimony to the committee], I’d have done the same too,” she said. “I thought he was shameless … I thought it was appalling. He blamed everyone … He blamed everybody but himself.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.