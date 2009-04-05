Dick Fuld Gets Back to Work

Toss those unemployment numbers out the window. None of it matters anymore; Dick Fuld has a j-o-b.

He’s joined Matrix Advisors, a New York hedge fund. The Journal didn’t have any details on exactly what he would be doing, but we don’t imagine he’ll be handling the firm’s risk management.

Whatever he’s doing, glad to see he’s back in the workforce again after turning Lehman Bros. into a parking lot.



Visit the CEO Graveyard>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.