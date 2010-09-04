Here’s a comparison: Lloyd Blankfein eats Italian. Dick Fuld eats steak.



Apparently Fuld dined at two steak restaurants in the past week.

From John Carney at CNBC:

He was dining at the Palm earlier this week. And late last week he was at Keane’s Steak House.

What we’re seeing here are competing exhibitions of manliness.

In Fuld’s case, he’s acting like the manly man. Eating steak, arrogantly denying that Lehman fell of its own accord, working 60+ hours per week, etc. His nickname, apparently “the gorilla,” fits what’s going on here. Outwardly on Fuld, there’s a lot of muscle showing, but when he’s not pounding his chest, he’s just a funny little monkey.

Blankfein, on the other hand, doesn’t try so hard to be a man. He wears pink, eats food from the land of lovers, pops his collar, and he takes a vacation once in a while.

Just an observation.

