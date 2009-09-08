Dick Fuld Dreading Anniversary Of Lehman Collapse

September 15th. In a few days, it will have been a year since the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the de facto start of the financial crisis.



Dick Fuld, for one, probably won’t have the TV on that day.

A Reuters reporter caught up to him at his Idaho vacation home and actually got him to open a little. A little.

“You know what? The anniversary’s coming up,” he said. “I’ve been pummelled, I’ve been dumped on, and it’s all going to happen again. I can handle it. You know what, let them line up.”

Fuld again emphasised his concern about what will be said and written about him in the days leading up to the September 15 anniversary of the Lehman collapse but also stressed his ability to see it through.

“They’re looking for someone to dump on right now, and that’s me,” Fuld lamented and later added: “You know what they say? ‘This too shall pass.'”

Beyond that, he’s still blaiming the credit agencies, short-sellers, and rumour-mongerers for his firm’s demise, and he’s still stunned that no Federal bailout was made available. But in terms of anything substantively new, he just points back to his (widely-panned) October Congressional testimony — which, he says, contained everything that needed to be said.

And yet he remains optimistic. He told Reuters:

“I’m not a defeatist. I do believe at the end of the day that the good guys do win. I do believe that.”

