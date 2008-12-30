Dick Fuld Dissed By Ken Lewis' Wife

Our favourite part of The Journal’s big demise of Lehman story? Right at the beginning, the part about the wife of Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis telling Dick Fuld to stop calling their house:



Desperate to avoid steering his 25,000-person company into bankruptcy proceedings, Mr. Fuld dialed the Charlotte, N.C., home of Bank of America Chairman Kenneth D. Lewis. His calls so far that weekend had gone unreturned. This time, Mr. Lewis’s wife, Donna, again picked up, and told the boss of Lehman Brothers: If Mr. Lewis wanted to call back, he would call back.

Mr. Fuld paused, then apologized for bothering her. “I am so sorry,” he said.

You know Ken was standing right next to her saying: “You answer it, tell him I’m not here!” And which one of them leaked this tidbit?

