Ex-NBC Sports Chair Dick Ebersol Is Selling His Telluride Mansion For $13 Million

Meredith Galante
Dick Ebersol houseDick Ebersol list his house at $13 million — complete with a Red Socks themed bedroom.

Photo: Via Sotheby’s

Dick Ebersol, a long-time NBC Sports executive who shaped Olympics coverage recently listed his Telluride, CO home for $13 million (Via Zillow).Ebersol resigned in May from his position after a successful career at NBC where he served as Chairman of NBC Sports & Olympics in 1989, secured the rights for the ’96 Olympics, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2012 games.

While Ebersol was at the helm, NBC hosted the World Series, Super Bowl, NBA Finals and Summer Olympics for the 1995-’96 season — the only time in history one network telecast them all.

Colorado is where Ebersol and his wife Susan St. James have called home since 2004, when they bought the 12,962-square foot home for $10.4 million.

The house sits on 1.7 acres of land atop a cul-de-sac, in a private community minutes away from the Mountain Village centre. Celebrities such as Oprah, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes and Jerry Seinfeld also have real estate in Telluride.

Ebersol’s home has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths.

The house also features a spa, hot tub, home theatre and media room, an elevator, in-home fitness centre and ski access.

The outside of Ebersol's Colorado home

The master bedroom complete with stone fire place

The kitchen

A view of the open floor plan of the house that feels like a wood cabin inside

The bar

Media room

You'll need the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow to buy this house

Bookcases line the hallway

The outdoor patio that overlooks the greenery

The built-in stone barbecue

An eating area

A Red Socks fan used to sleep in this room

Another one of the home's seven bedrooms

The home office

A bedroom with a real cabin feel

The living room

