Senator Has Awesome Response To Reportedly Being Included On Putin's 'Enemies List'

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, sounds thrilled to reportedly be on a list of Americans targeted for sanctions by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Beast’s Josh Rogin reported Monday that Durbin would be on the list, which comes in response to U.S. President Barack Obama’s announcement of sanctions on seven Russian officials and four Ukrainians with ties to the crisis.

Durbin recently co-authored a resolution condemning Russian military intervention in Ukraine. A spokesman for Durbin couldn’t confirm if he was on the list, but he sent along this statement from the Senator reacting to his reported inclusion:

“My Lithuanian-born mother would be proud her son made Vladimir Putin’s American enemies list,” Durbin said.

Putin is expected to unveil his sanction targets as early as Tuesday.

