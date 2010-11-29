Dick Durbin: Country Should Ask For Cable Refund When They See Congress Doing Nothing

Perhaps if the cable news powers-that-be were in charge of Congress we would see a lot more activity.



On Meet the Press this morning Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) declared that American’s, or at least the limited numbers that spend their days watching C-Span, should ask for a refund if they see Congress spend the upcoming Lame Duck session doing nothing; specifically postponing the START treaty.

People across America who subscribe to cable ask for refunds when they turn on CSPAN and see the Senate day after day doing nothing, lurching from filibuster to filibuster. Let’s be reasonable, constructive, bipartisan. We can get these things done. Let’s roll up our sleeves and do it. Senator Kyl has raised legitimate issues. The fact is we can do all of the things he mentioned, debate them and vote on them in a responsible way before we break for Christmas. to do otherwise is really to create a dangerous situation.



