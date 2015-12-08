Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is launching a new company in the spring

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is stepping away from social internet businesses, but he’s not leaving the startup world entirely.

On Kara Swisher’s Re/Code Decode podcast, Costolo was deliberately vague about his plans for a new company to be launched next spring.

“I’m going to try to bring software to a space that hasn’t traditionally leveraged software,” Costolo said. “I’ll call it the personal wellness space, but that doesn’t give you much detail or any clarity and that’s fine.”

Costolo’s career includes founding a dot-com business SpyOnIt that tracked changes on websites and alerted you in real-time. The internet entrepreneur then went to Google before he joined Twitter, where he worked his way up to CEO.

The “personal wellness” space doesn’t sound like it will have much overlap with his previous career, but Costolo refused to elaborate much more on why he’s going into that area.

“I have a specific idea around this space that I think could benefit massively from software being brought to bear there, so that’s what I’m going to do,” Costolo said on the podcast.

