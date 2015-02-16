Twitter CEO Dick Costolo broke his collarbone in a skiing accident

Even captains of industry need to unwind from time to time. President Obama plays golf, Arianna Huffington likes to nap, and Rupert Murdoch meditates. For Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, it’s skiing.

But the sport is not without its risks. Costolo has managed to injure himself on the very first day of a ski break — breaking his collarbone.

Still, he appears to be in good spirits, and announced the injury — where else? — on Twitter:

Day 1 skiing. Fractured collarbone. I’ll do anything to avoid leisure pic.twitter.com/MnAJlnQyOV

— dick costolo (@dickc) February 16, 2015

Back in 2009, he shared one of his golden rules for skiing on the social network. There’s no word as to whether he broke that rule this time around:

@sacca I make it a point to never ski in any fresh powder that’s deeper than I am tall. It falls into the “hazardous good fortune” category.

— dick costolo (@dickc) March 5, 2009

