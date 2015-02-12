Twitter CEO Dick Costolo explains the problem with hiring young managers

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo just finished speaking at the Goldman Sachs technology conference in San Francisco, and he said that he’s spending a lot of time instilling proper management practices into his leadership team.

It’s particularly important because a lot of these employees are young, and have only had one other job. They sometimes think that just because something worked well at their previous company, it will work well at Twitter.

Not so.

As Costolo put it, “It might have just been that company X was making an extraordinary amount of money and you could’ve done anything.”

He also said that he tells managers all the time that they can’t fool anybody — the looks on their faces and their body language will give them away. “I always tell managers, as a leader in the company, you’re totally transparent. You may think people are fooled; they’re totally not fooled.”

He also said that managers have gotten a lot better about hashing out their differences before they leave meetings.

“Sometimes in a team meeting, people agree in the room but there’s not really agreement. Later on there’s ‘yeah but.'”

He says Twitter is doing a lot better job of getting everybody to talk about those differences and resolve them so everybody has clear marching orders.

This was a conference for investors, so Costolo also talked about Twitter’s business, but there wasn’t anything particularly new since the company’s last earnings report and its investor day last year. Some highlights:

He thinks mobile video is going to be huge in the “immediate” future. “In the immediate term, there’s going to be such a dramatic shift to native mobile video — video primarily produced for consumption on mobile, and even primarily produced on mobile.” Twitter is taking advantage of this with products like Amplify, which helps marketers take TV content and spread it on Twitter, and today’s acquisition of Niche, which will help connect the makers of six-second Vine videos to advertisers.

