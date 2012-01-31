Dick Costolo Defends The Ability To Censor Tweets By Country

Dick Costolo apeared as part of All Things Digital’s Dive Into Media yesterday.



Here are the video highlights of his appearance, in which he defends Twitter’s new ability to censor tweets by country and reveals that he doesn’t pay any attention to the market window for going public.

He also throws out some interesting statistics about the company — Twitter currently has 900 employees and records one billion tweets every three days.



