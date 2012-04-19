Dick Clark Passes Away At Age 82

“America’s oldest teenager” Dick Clark has passed away today at age 82.



A rep for Clark told TMZ “The TV icon had been in St. John’s hospital in L.A. after undergoing an outpatient procedure last night. Clark suffered the ‘massive’ heart attack following the procedure. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.”

Clark hosted “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which he created in 1972 until Ryan Seacrest took over hosting duties in 2006 after Clark’s health had been deteriorating from a 2004 stroke.

Clark is survived by his third wife, Kari Wigton, and three children.

