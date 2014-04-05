Dick Cheney's Web Page Currently Features A Nearly Naked Woman And A Bunch Of Raunchy Links

Former Vice President Dick Cheney Needs to work on his web presence.

As of this writing, visitors to Cheney’s official web page, DickCheneyBook.com, are greeted with a large picture of a lingerie clad woman. There are also links for, among other things, the terms “Pretty Woman,” “Hot Video Clip,” “Hot Female Model,” “Latin Wife,” “Find a Date,” “Caught on Tape,” and “Sweet Sixteen Party.”

The URL for the site indicates it was suspended by the hosting company. It also features the message “Webmaster please contact HostGator.com.”

Archived versions of the page show that, as of May, it featured Cheney’s calendar, media contact information, a biography, press clips, videos, and information about his 2012 memoir, “In My Time.” Despite the lewd content, the page is still linked on Cheney’s official Facebook account.

See DickCheneyBook.com as it looks today below.

