REVEALED: If Cheney Had Gotten His Way, We Would Have Gone To War With Russia

Gideon Rachman of the FT is reporting that Dick Cheney may have had the intention of going to war with Russia over their invasion of the Republic of Georgia in 2008.



Rachman is citing Ron Asmus’ new book on the South Ossetia War, which he quotes as saying that Cheney considered, “the possibility of bombardment and the sealing of the Roki Tunnel as well as other surgical strikes to reduce Russian military pressure.”

Rachman also describes an argument cited in the book where Cheney fights with then NSC adviser Steve Hadley over Russia’s intentions. Cheney claimed that they were bigger than just war with Georgia, Hadley disagreed.

