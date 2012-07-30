DICK CHENEY: Sarah Palin As VP Was A Huge Mistake, And Here's Why

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said in an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl that Sarah Palin’s choice as the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008 was a “mistake” because her background “didn’t pass the test of being ready to take over.”



“I like Governor Palin. I’ve met her. I know her. She is an attractive candidate,” Cheney told ABC. “But based on her background, she’d only been governor for, what, two years. I don’t think she passed that test of being ready to take over. And I think that was a mistake.”

Cheney said the most important test when picking a vice president is whether or not that person is capable of being president.

Cheney helped lead the search for the vice presidential choices of Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush. And he was picked himself in the 2000 election by George W. Bush.

He didn’t offer, at least in this clip released by ABC, a recommendation for Mitt Romney’s VP pick. Other excerpts of the interview will air Monday on ABC.

Watch the clip below:

