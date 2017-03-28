DICK CHENEY: Russia meddling in the US election could be 'an act of war'

Economic Times Dick Cheney addresses the Economic Times’ Global Business Summit 2017

In a wide-ranging speech at the Economic Times’ Global Business Summit, former US Vice President Dick Cheney spoke unequivocally about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Cheney cited a “rising number of threats” in the world that beyond national security, “even pose a threat to the globalization movements you’re here to talk about today.”

Then directly segueing into talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Cheney warned of Russia’s aggressive actions. “I think he has designs on the Baltics … We know he wanted Crimea, he took it,” said Cheney, who pointed to previous Russian cyber campaigns against Baltic states and their recent moves to nuclearize their European enclave of Kaliningrad.

On the subject of the 2016 election, Cheney said Russia attacked the US in a possible act of war.

“There’s no question that there was a very serious effort made by Mr. Putin and his government, his organisation, to interfere in major ways with our basic fundamental democratic processes,” said Cheney. “In some quarters that could be considered an act of war.”

“I would not underestimate the weight that we as Americans assign to Russian attempts to interfere with our process,” said Cheney, finishing the thought.

