Dick Cheney Had A Great Line When Charlie Rose Challenged His Criticism Of Obama



In a wide-ranging interview with “CBS This Morning,” former Vice President Dick Cheney said that President Barack Obama wants to do “serious, long-term damage” to the country.



“I think the President came to power with a worldview that’s fundamentally different than mine,” Cheney said. “The sense that he wanted to reduce U.S. influence in the world. He wanted to take us down a peg.”

Rose challenged Cheney on his point that Obama wanted to dull down U.S. influence upon leaving office.

“I’ve never ever heard him say, ‘I want to reduce U.S. influence in the world,'” Rose said.

“You never heard him call himself a liberal before the election,” Cheney quipped.

Cheney expressed support for perhaps the most controversial part of Obama’s foreign policy — drone strikes on suspected terrorists abroad.

“I think it’s a good program. And I don’t disagree with the basic policy that the Obama administration has pursued in that regard,” Cheney said. “I think when we hire the President of the United States — he gets to live in the big house, makes all that money. He is getting paid to make difficult, difficult decisions.” [Note: See this about 20 seconds into the second video.]

But overall, he said Obama’s foreign policy goals mirrored those for the country — he wants to do “serious damage” to the military, Cheney said. [See toward the end of the second video.]

“I’m not a fan of Barack Obama’s. I’ll go that far,” he told CBS’ Charlie Rose. “It’s a gentlemanly statement, Charlie. He won the election. But I do think the man is doing serious, serious long-term damage to the country.”

