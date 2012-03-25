Dick Cheney Just Had A Secret Heart Transplant

Photo: ABC News

The Associated Press reports that former Vice President Dick Cheney has had a heart transplant and is recovering at a hospital in Virginia.Cheney, a 71-year-old who has suffered from heart issues for several years, has been waiting for a transplant for more than 20 months, an aide told the AP. He does not know the identity of the donor.



“Although the former vice president and his family do not know the identity of the donor, they will be forever grateful for this lifesaving gift,” aide Kara Ahern said in a written statement to the AP.

According to the AP, Cheney has suffered five heart attacks since the age of 37. However, his odds of survival are good — more than 70% of heart transplant survivors live at least 5 years, although survival is lower for those over 65.

