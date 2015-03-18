Dick Cheney just gave an emotional and intense interview in Playboy

AP/Susan Walsh Former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney addressed a number of intimate topics in a new, lengthy interview with Playboy magazine.

According to the men’s magazine, journalist James Rosen interviewed Cheney for about six hours and repeatedly asked the former vice president about his openly gay daughter, his relationship with former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, his religion, his alcohol use in his younger days, and more.

“I was headed down a bad road after I had been kicked out of Yale. I had been arrested twice for DUI when I was 22-years-old,” Cheney recalled at one particularly candid point in the interview. “I was in jail in Rock Springs, Wyoming, overnight, on a DUI charge — second one in a year. And that was a wake-up call, in effect.”

Cheney would not detail the circumstances of his arrests, however.

“Uh,” he said, pausing. “I’ll just leave it at that. I didn’t hit anything. There were no accidents involved. I was drinking and driving, and there was no question I was guilty.”

Rosen tried fishing for other stories associated with this time in Cheney’s life, but Cheney again demurred. He said he ultimately got his act together by getting married and no longer “hanging out in bars.”

“Why would you want to do that? No,” he told Rosen, pausing again. “The dean at one point wrote a letter to my dad saying that I had ‘fallen in with a group of very high-spirited young men.’ That was the way the dean described it. Yeah, I mean, we did a bunch of stupid stuff you do when you’re in college. I’ve never dwelled on it or written about it, and I don’t plan to.”

Cheney didn’t appear especially eager to talk about his openly gay daughter, either. According to Rosen, Cheney only devoted two sentences of his memoir, “In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir,” to the moment Mary came out to him.

“I mean, it wasn’t something that was sort of there and nobody ever talked about,” Cheney said, describing himself as surprised by his daughter’s news. “But Mary was very direct about it. She just came out and said it — as I recall, we were in the airport in Denver. But it wasn’t anything I had anticipated or contemplated before that.”

Cheney, who announced his support for gay marriage after he left George W. Bush’s administration, said his former boss had “agonized” over the issue much more than himself. Bush backed a constitutional amendment blocking states from legalizing same-sex marriages.

“I always thought George W. Bush agonized over it more than I did, when he informed me he was going to support a constitutional amendment basically to ban gay marriage, same-sex marriage. I can remember having lunch with him at one point, and he was trying to explain to me what he was going to do. And of course he knew about Mary, and that’s partly what stimulated his concern. He was worried that somehow I would be offended by what he was doing,” Cheney recalled.

AP/David J. Phillip, File Vice President Dick Cheney participates in the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas in 2013.

Cheney showed still more reticence when Rosen asked him to elaborate on his own faith.

“You’ve made clear at various points in your career that one of the few subjects you would prefer that your questioners not raise with you in-depth would be religion,” Rosen said.

He only replied with a “Mm-hmm.”

“I just think it’s a private matter,” Cheney added after Rosen asked another question about his religion. “I was raised a Methodist. My family and my folks were very active in the church. Lynne and I were married in the Presbyterian church because that’s where she had gone as a youngster, and we, probably, if we go to any one particular church now more than any other, it’s the Episcopal church.”

On other topics, Cheney was much more loquacious. He repeatedly tore into President Barack Obama on a wide range of issues. And the former vice president jumped to defend the Bush administration’s controversial “enhanced interrogation program,” that many critics, including Obama, have labelled as torture.

“Where Guantánamo is concerned,” Rosen asked, “did you have any concerns that the way it was set up and operated created a situation in which an innocent man could languish in that place for, like, a decade?”

Cheney said he had no reservations or concerns about this.

“Frankly, I didn’t worry a lot about that. I wanted to make certain that we had a place where we could, in fact, take guilty individuals,” he said. “I didn’t sit around wringing my hands at night worrying about an innocent terrorist down in Guantánamo. I mean, these were people we captured on the battlefield or caught in the act, and they were well cared for, treated far better than they would have been in their own country. … They’re probably better than some of the municipal jails here in the United States.”

Click here to read the full Playboy interview.

