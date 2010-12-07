Dick Cheney Is Wanted In Nigeria For Massive Construction Bribe

Wikipedia



The former VP is fingered in a massive cash-for-contract scandal in the African country’s oil-rich Niger Delta. Pratap Chatterjee on how much the then-CEO of Halliburton knew.Bonny Island in Nigeria and St. Michael’s in Maryland had much in common in colonial times. Both were village trading posts for European traders in the mid-1600s but today the two could not more dissimilar. Bonny is the heart of a sprawling natural gas plant while St. Michael’s is a tranquil little fishing town that well-heeled Washingtonians escape to. There is one thing the two communities still share though—Dick Cheney.

