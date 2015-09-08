The White House is going to war with Dick Cheney

The White House is firing back at former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cheney has long been a fierce critic of President Barack Obama. But in recent days, he has been publicly savaging the administration’s Iran nuclear deal with new intensity while promoting his new book.

In a seemingly unusual reaction, the White House used its official social media accounts on Tuesday to promote a video blasting Cheney for his comments.

The video stressed that Cheney was a leading proponent of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. It also notes that the former vice president still argues that he was “right” to back the invasion despite the fact that intelligence agencies never found the weapons of mass destruction that were used to justify the war.

“RIGHT? ABOUT THE IRAQ WAR?” the video asked while playing a series of clips from interviews where Cheney’s credibility was challenged.

In one clip, Fox News commentator Juan Williams pressed Cheney on why anyone should listen to him on the Iran issue after the botched WMD evidence in 2003.

“People say, ‘Well, Dick Cheney was wrong about Iraq. Why should they listen to you on Iran?'” Williams said.

The video concluded by declaring that Cheney was “WRONG THEN, WRONG NOW”:

Obama has sought to paint critics of the Iran deal as supporters of more US-led wars in the Middle East. In an August speech defending the agreement, Obama claimed that if the deal does not go through, the alternative is “some form of war.”

“Let’s not mince words: The choice we face is ultimately between diplomacy and some form of war — maybe not tomorrow, maybe not three months from now, but soon,” Obama said, according to The New York Times. “How can we in good conscience justify war before we’ve tested a diplomatic agreement that achieves our objectives?”

For their part, critics of the Iran deal have balked at Obama’s suggestion that they are indirectly advocating for military conflict and that the choice is that simple. The opposition, spearheaded by congressional Republicans, frequently claims the agreement would actually lead to a more unstable Middle East with even more conflict.

The nuclear deal was struck in July by the US, Iran, and other world powers. Among other things, it grants billions of dollars of sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear ambitions while allowing increased inspections. Congress is expected to soon vote against the agreement but without the votes to override Obama’s promised veto.

View the White House’s video attacking Cheney below:

