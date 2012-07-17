Dick Cheney Has Been Called In To Mentor Republicans On The defence Fight

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

As the debate over massive upcoming defence cuts gradually rises to a boil, House Republicans have called in the cavalry.Dick Cheney — a former Secretary of defence himself — will be meeting with house Republican leaders this week tom strategize on how to approach the upcoming fight, POLITICO reports.



According to reports from senior party leaders, Bush’s Vice President will meet with the Majority Whip’s team as well as Speaker John Boehner and Leader Eric Cantor — both of whom led last year’s debt ceiling fight — to plan, advise and encourage House leadership on the response to the cuts.

This week’s House floor schedule will be dominated by talk of the cuts, which entail a $50 billion slash of the Department of defence budget in January and $1.2 trillion worth of cuts down the line.

