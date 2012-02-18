Dick Cheney Is Lobbying For Gay Marriage In Maryland

Photo: AP

Dick Cheney is getting back involved in politics — but this time, he’s fighting for the other side.The Baltimore Sun reports that the former vice president has been lobbying for same-sex marriage in Maryland this week. According to the paper, Cheney offered to meet with at least one lawmaker there — Republican Wade Kach — to discuss his vote on the gay marriage issue.



The Maryland legislature is in the middle of an intense debate over whether or not to legalise same-sex marriage in the state. If it does, the state would join New Jersey and Washington as the third state whose legislature voted to legalise same-sex marriage legislation in as many weeks.

Voting on the bill was pushed back earlier today amid concern by Democrats that the measure would not pass.

Despite his reputation as a hardcore Republican, Cheney is a supporter of gay marriage, which he believes should be legalized on a state-by-state basis. Cheney’s second daughter Mary, is openly gay.

Cheney is not the only national politician to get involved in Maryland politics of late. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Republican National Committee Chairman Ken Mehlman, and Cardinal-elect Edwin F. O’Brien have all weighed in on the state’s same-sex marriage vote.

