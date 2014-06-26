Dick Cheney Doesn't Want Bill Clinton's 'Advice' On Iraq

Former Vice President Dick Cheney didn’t appreciate former President Bill Clinton’s suggestion that he stay out of the partisan fray when it comes to Iraq.

On Tuesday, Clinton told NBC’s David Gregory Cheney “has been incredibly adroit for the last six years or so attacking the administration for not doing an adequate job of cleaning up the mess that he made.”

“I think it’s unseemly,” Clinton added.

Clinton went on to unfavorably compare Cheney to former President George W. Bush, under whom Cheney served. Bush has generally refrained from criticising President Barack Obama while Cheney recently wrote a high-profile op-ed eviscerating the Obama administration’s approach to the increasingly unstable region.

“I give President Bush, by the way, a lot of credit for trying to stay out of this debate and letting other people work through it,” Clinton said.

Cheney dismissed Clinton’s comments in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning.

“Well, I usually haven’t looked at Bill for advice. He doesn’t call me very often,” quipped Cheney.

In an apparent reference to Clinton’s heart procedures over the years, Cheney, who underwent a heart transplant in 2012, added, “We can compare notes on hearts; I’ve got an new one.”

View the segment below.

