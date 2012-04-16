Dick Cheney: Barack Obama's Presidency Has Been 'An Unmitigated Disaster' For America

Photo: AP

The AP reported on Dick Cheney’s first appearance after his most recent heart-surgery yesterday at the Wyoming Republican State party convention. Cheney did not hold back on how he thought the current president was doing:”He has been an unmitigated disaster to the country,” Cheney said of President Barack Obama.

“I can’t think of a time when I felt it was more important for us to defeat an incumbent president today with respect to Barack Obama. I think he has been an unmitigated disaster to the country,” Cheney said at the Wyoming Republican Party state convention in Cheyenne on Saturday.



Cheney spoke for about fifteen minutes and required no assistance getting up or off stage.

via RealClearPolitics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.