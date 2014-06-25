DICK CHENEY: There Will Be Another 'Massive Attack' On America That's 'Far Deadlier' Than 9/11

Former Vice President Dick Cheney on Tuesday predicted there would be an attack on the United States within the next decade that is “far deadlier” than the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“I doubt it,” Cheney told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, when asked if he thinks the U.S. would “get through this decade” without another “massive attack on the homeland.”

“I think there will be another attack. And the next time, I think it’s going to be far deadlier than the last one. Imagine what would happen if somebody could smuggle a nuclear device, put it in a shipping container, and drive it down the beltway outside Washington, D.C.”

Hewitt then asked Cheney if another attack would lead to “military rule” and the reconstitution of the U.S. government. Cheney detailed the “continuity of government” program, which he said was set up during the Cold War so that a “government in waiting” could be in place if necessary.

Cheney has come under intense fire from both sides of the political aisle this week amid a barrage of criticism of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy. Fox News host Megyn Kelly grilled Cheney last week on his role in the Iraq War, after Cheney had co-bylined a Wall Street Journal op-ed with his daughter, Liz, saying Obama was “so wrong about so much at the expense of so many.”

Here’s the whole segment from The Hugh Hewitt Show:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

