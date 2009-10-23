Dick Bove Won't Do Instant TV Analysis Anymore

Poor Dick Bove has been taking heat all day for his apparent flip-flop on Wells Fargo (WFC) yesterday. He first called the bank a standout, then alter downgraded the stock after examining earnings more.



The flub has made Bove see the light and he now says he’ll refrain from providing immediate earnings while on air.

WSJ (via ZeroHedge): Prominent banking analyst Dick Bove, who caused a stir Wednesday with seemingly contradictory remarks on Wells Fargo, has decided he’ll no longer provide immediate earnings commentary on air.

“I’m not going to do it anymore. I’m going to have to see the numbers before I go on air,” Bove told Dow Jones Newswires Thursday. “It creates an untenable situation.”

