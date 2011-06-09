Dick Bove Just Took A Big Cleaver To Morgan Stanley

Dick Bove has been a merchant of doom lately when it comes to the banks.



In a new note out today, he slashes his price target from $37.50 to $28 (the stock is at $22 now).

Here are the key details:

2011 EPS cut to $2.96 from $3.38.

2012 EPS was reduced to $3.39 from $3.83.

He lists four big reasons why:

The economy is slowing to a rate that could be below 2%. Inflation is getting worse, and it could take 12-18 months to see a decline. Regulators are back turning their “fury” to the banks. Finally, the company is making serious attempts at a reorg that will be costly now, but will pay off later.

