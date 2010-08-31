Dick Bove: Ignore Mike Mayo, Citi Is Not Cooking The Books

Dick Bove’s explanation of why, contrary to one analyst’s argument, Citigroup isn’t cooking its books, makes it easy to see why Citi is so annoyed at the analyst who is criticising them.



In short, says Bove, Mayo’s argument is: Citi is cooking the books because Citi will fail, and it should have prepared for failing by not predicting and not accounting for future profits.

Mayo’s argument is two-fold. He has a problem with the fact that Citi wrote off DTAs (deferred tax assets) this year that imply the company is estimating its future profits will be much higher than (he thinks) they possibly could. And he has a problem with Citi because the bank has not been profitable for the past three years, so (legally, apparently) it shouldn’t have used DTAs at all.

Mayo has a point because Citi is predicting a big profit – $99 billion. Based on Bove’s calculations:

In order to justify maintaining this deferred tax asset at its current level ($49.9 billion), the bank must be able to demonstrate to the appropriate auditors, regulators, and the IRS that it can earn $99 billion.

But Bove points out that Mayo didn’t mention how many years Citi has to make the profits – for $31 billion of the DTA total, Citi has no deadline.

So, he suggests, a better question might be, why hasn’t Citi given itself a timeline?

But the bulk of Bove’s study focuses on why Mike Mayo’s argument is wrong. Part of it is funny, because he says Mayo started with the assumption that Citi will fail, and found his argument later:

Rather, it is simply being implied that the company cannot meet the required goals. Therefore, it is being implicitly suggested (remember no one has advanced any examples or claims) that the company will fail and, therefore, it should have created a valuation allowance (VA) against the deferred tax asset.

It concludes by saying that as of now, there is no proof that Citi is cooking it books. Mayo, he says, seems to believe that the numbers are manufactured for little reason.

If one assumes that the numbers are manufactured, one must believe that either these observers

are incapable of determining the correct information (they have been hoodwinked by the much smarter accountants inside the company) of that they are acting in collusion with each other to defraud the investor.

For the rest, which delves into why Citi is probably not cooking the books, read his research:

8.26 citi



