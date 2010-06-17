Dick Bove: Goldman Will Go To Court Because The Government Never Wins In Court

The government never wins in court against high profile companies, Dick Bove told The Street.



And also, it’s not illegal to sell crap.

So Goldman will go to court, he says.

“This committee is saying ‘you have an obligation not to sell something that you think is crap.’ Well, that’s not in the law,” Bove told The Street.

The proof is that this is taking so long, he says.

“The longer this takes, the more likely it is that this thing is going to go to court and I’m still convinced the SEC doesn’t have a case,” Bove told The Street.

“They’re just fortunate that these companies cave before they go to court because they can’t take the pressure, but if the government simply asks for too much then it goes to court.”

