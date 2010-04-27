Bove: Citi And Goldman Are Still Good Buys, Even If The Market Doesn't Think So

Dick Bove of Rochdale Securities spoke with CNBC this morning, and was positive about the future of both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, even though they might be having short-term problems.



0:35 Too much supply of Citigroup shares coming to market for the share price to hold

1:08 Citigroup is a good buy, Vikram Pandit has turned this around

1:30 The damage for Goldman is very bad, because it has not protected the image of its franchise well

2:10 Management needs to change, they need a new mission statement

2:45 Bove is buying GS stock, knowing that it is the best trading service provider in the world

