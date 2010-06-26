Dick Bove: This Financial Reform Bill Is Going To Hurt Main Street, Not Wall Street

Dick Bove of Rochdale Securities spoke with CNBC this morning about why markets reacted positively to financial reform.



0:25 The bill is now behind us, the financial industry will have fears reduced, and government will start supporting it again.

1:00 Banks will get around these rules to deal with revenue losses.

1:35 Banks are overcapitalized and M3 is reducing. Prices are going up on banking costs, and its going to impact consumers.

3:15 The banks can get the money back, the consumer can’t.

3:45 This will not stop the next financial crisis.

6:00 The money supply is declining because banks aren’t lending because the government is forcing them to be more capitalised.

From CNBC:



