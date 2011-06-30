Dick Bove: Here's 9 Reasons To Buy Banks Right Now

Bove just got super-bullish on banks.



After getting pummelled all year, they finally spiked yesterday

Here’s why he thinks you hsould buy.

Short-Term Rally Could Bring Prices Sharply Higher: a series of trigger events to move bank stocks up in the short run.

The Greeks voted for more austerity and the European banks figured out how to phony up their balance sheets so they would not have to write this debt down.

BAC is close to signing an agreement that will eliminate some of its mortgage woes.

Pending home sales in the existing home market ticked higher by 8% plus.

Credit Sights says American bank balance sheets are in good condition and that these banks will meet the Basel III requirements with little difficulty.

The FED delayed implantation of the Durbin Amendment until the 4Q and raised the debit card fee to be charged from $0.12 per transaction to $0.21.

Commodity prices turned higher suggesting that in this market at least thoughts of recession are fading.

The spread between high yield and high grade bonds had been is tightening. This is Bove’s single best indicator of bank stock direction and it is ticking positive.

July is a good month for a summer rally.

