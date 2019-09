The right is jumping all over this clip of Dick Blumenthal giving a really long-winded response to the question of how the economy creates jobs. Basically he just throws together a lot of words.



WWE chief Linda McMahon bodyslams him in the final moments. (via TheBlaze)



