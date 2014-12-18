There's Never Been A Better Time To Work In Tech, And These Stats Prove It

Slack Slack Founder Stewart Butterfield

If you’re looking for great pay and job security, there couldn’t be a better time to work in tech.

Prospective tech employees are asking for more money. They’re also rejecting job offers more often, according to a recent survey by Dice.com, a careers website.

Here’s the rundown:

Candidates are asking for more money. 64% of respondents said its job candidates were asking for more money compared to six months ago. Two years ago, only 53% of companies saw that kind of ambition from prospective employees.

64% of respondents said its job candidates were asking for more money compared to six months ago. Two years ago, only 53% of companies saw that kind of ambition from prospective employees. Job candidates are also rejecting offers more often. That could mean they’re getting more competitive offers elsewhere. In December, 30% of respondents reported “slightly more candidates rejecting offers,” an increase of 7 percentage points since 2012.

That could mean they’re getting more competitive offers elsewhere. In December, 30% of respondents reported “slightly more candidates rejecting offers,” an increase of 7 percentage points since 2012. Tech workers are leaving their jobs voluntarily more often. That’s a sure sign of a strong job market. 36% of respondents reported seeing an increase in voluntary departures compared to the previous year. That’s an increase of 6 percentage points since 2012.

That’s a sure sign of a strong job market. 36% of respondents reported seeing an increase in voluntary departures compared to the previous year. That’s an increase of 6 percentage points since 2012. The prospect of layoffs is receding. 74% of those surveyed said layoffs were “not likely” in the next 6 months, an increase of 10 percentage points in the last two years.

