There's Never Been A Better Time To Work In Tech, And These Stats Prove It

Sam Colt
Slack Founder Stewart ButterfieldSlackSlack Founder Stewart Butterfield

If you’re looking for great pay and job security, there couldn’t be a better time to work in tech.

Prospective tech employees are asking for more money. They’re also rejecting job offers more often, according to a recent survey by Dice.com, a careers website.

Here’s the rundown:

  • Candidates are asking for more money. 64% of respondents said its job candidates were asking for more money compared to six months ago. Two years ago, only 53% of companies saw that kind of ambition from prospective employees.
  • Job candidates are also rejecting offers more often. That could mean they’re getting more competitive offers elsewhere. In December, 30% of respondents reported “slightly more candidates rejecting offers,” an increase of 7 percentage points since 2012.
  • Tech workers are leaving their jobs voluntarily more often. That’s a sure sign of a strong job market. 36% of respondents reported seeing an increase in voluntary departures compared to the previous year. That’s an increase of 6 percentage points since 2012.
  • The prospect of layoffs is receding. 74% of those surveyed said layoffs were “not likely” in the next 6 months, an increase of 10 percentage points in the last two years.

