A Shoreditch startup has raised £6 million for its music discovery and gig ticketing app

London startup Dice has raised £6 million for its music discovery and gig ticketing app, TechCrunch reports, bringing total investment in the company up to £10 million.

The app, founded in 2014 by Phil Hutcheon, allows people to trawl through a list of upcoming gigs in their area and purchase tickets at face value without paying the booking fees that other ticketing websites add on.

The app also stores tickets so that users don’t have to wait for them to be posted or print them off themselves

The Series A funding round was reportedly led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from existing investors White Star Capital, Designer Fund, and Kima Ventures, along with several music industry angel investors.

The company, which has over 40 employees, has previously been backed by DeepMind founders Demis Hassabis and Mustafa Suleyman who sold their AI company to Google for a reported £400 million in 2014.

It’s also got the support of Matt Miller, whose design studio, ustwo, created the Monument Valley app.

“I would never have backed Dice without Phil,” Miller told Business Insider earlier this year. “Phil is the man we’re betting on. He is incredible and finding those great founders is not easy.”

