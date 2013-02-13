Tech Workers Got Big Pay Raises Everywhere But The Valley, Survey Says

Julie Bort
Job hunting site Dice, has published the results of its latest IT salary survey and the news is good, good, good.Dice surved over 15,000 IT workers and discovered that pay is up, as are bonuses, in most areas of the country.

One thing surprised us: the one area of the country where pay for IT work didn’t rise was the Valley.

We’ve skimmed through the whole report, which you can find here (registration required) and picked out five big charts that sums it all up.

Average pay for IT workers jumped 5.3%

Bonuses were healthy

Average pay rose everywhere but the Valley

Big data, mobile and cloud skills are worth lots of money

As always, it pays to stay in school.

