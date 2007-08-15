Dice (DHX): Strong Quarter Out of Box; Newspapers Cringe

Recent private-equity spawn Dice Holdings put up a strong quarter, continuing to hoover up job-related revenue that once belonged to the collapsing newspaper industry:



Revenue up 79% year-over-year to $34.5 million (mostly from an acquisition)

Organic revenue up 29%

Net income low, but extant: $1.6 million (would have been higher if not for all that PE debt)

EBITDA: $14.5 million

Meanwhile, some folks in the newspaper industry (McClatchy) continue to blame their struggles on a “cyclical downturn.” The managers at one of our hometown papers, The New York Times Company (NYT), are more honest, citing cyclical and secular factors (translation: Dice, et al), but they’re still in denial about how bad it’s going to get.

Dice Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2007 Results

Revenues totaled $34.5 million, an increase of $15.3 million, or 79%, including $8.1 million from the eFinancialCareers acquisition, which closed in October 2006 Net income totaled $1.6 million Earnings per diluted share were $0.03 Cash flow from operations totaled $12.9 million Adjusted EBITDA totaled $14.7 million, an increase of 81% (See “Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”)NEW YORK, Aug 15, 2007 /PRNewswire-FirstCall via COMTEX News Network/ — Dice Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHX), a leading provider of specialised career websites for professional communities, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2007.

Second Quarter Operating Results

Total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2007 increased 79% to $34.5 million versus $19.2 million in the comparable quarter of 2006. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the number of recruitment package customers and in the average revenue per recruitment package customer at Dice.com. Also contributing to the increase were revenues from the eFinancialCareers businesses acquired in October 2006. Pro forma total revenues for the second quarter of 2006 would have been $24.6 million had Dice Holdings owned eFinancialCareers during that period.

Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2007 increased $3.5 million to $7.5 million, or 21.7% of revenues. This compares to $4.0 million, or 20.8% of revenues for the comparable period in 2006. The increase in operating income reflects higher revenues and greater operating leverage at Dice.com. Net income for the current quarter was $1.6 million, compared with $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2006. Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share were $0.03 for the current quarter, compared with $0.04 for the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter ended June 30, 2007 was $12.9 million, compared with $10.6 million for the second quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2007 was $14.7 million, compared with $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2006. See “Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Operating Segments

Dice Holdings, Inc. operates in two distinct business segments: DCS Online and eFinancialCareers. The other businesses operated by Dice Holdings, which include the eFinancialCareers operations within the United States, JobsintheMoney.com, Targeted Job Fairs, and the Company’s joint venture in India, are reported in the Other category.

DCS Online, which accounted for 73% of Dice Holdings’ consolidated revenues in the second quarter of 2007, consists of Dice.com and ClearanceJobs.com. For the second quarter of 2007, DCS Online revenues were $25.2 million, a 36.3% increase over the second quarter of 2006, primarily driven by an increase in recruitment package customers at Dice.com and an overall increase in revenue at ClearanceJobs.com. Within the segment, Dice.com represented a significant majority of total revenues for the period.

eFinancialCareers, which accounted for 19% of Dice Holdings’ consolidated revenues in the second quarter of 2007, consists of the eFinancialCareers operations outside the United States. For the second quarter of 2007, eFinancialCareers’ revenues were $6.5 million. Pro forma revenues for the second quarter of 2006 would have been $4.0 million for this segment had Dice Holdings owned eFinancialCareers during that period.

Other revenues, which accounted for the remainder of Dice Holdings’ consolidated revenues in the second quarter of 2007, consists of the eFinancialCareers operations within the United States, JobsintheMoney.com, Targeted Job Fairs, and the Company’s joint venture in India. For the second quarter of 2007, Other revenues were $2.8 million, compared with $0.7 million for the comparable period in 2006. Pro forma revenues for the second quarter of 2006 would have been $2.1 million for this segment had Dice Holdings owned eFinancialCareers during that period.

Six-Month Operating Results

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2007 increased 84% to $65.0 million, compared to $35.3 million in the comparable period in 2006. The increase was primarily driven by a greater number of recruitment package customers served and an increase in the average revenue per recruitment package customer at Dice.com, as well as revenues from the addition of the eFinancialCareers businesses. Pro forma total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2006 would have been $45.2 million had Dice Holdings owned eFinancialCareers during that period.

By segment, DCS Online revenues increased 43% to $48.6 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2007, while eFinancialCareers contributed revenues of $11.6 million. Other revenues also increased over the prior period from $1.4 million in the first six months of 2006 to $4.8 million in the comparable period of 2007. Pro forma revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2006 would have been $7.3 million for the eFinancialCareers segment and $4.0 million for the Other segment had Dice Holdings owned eFinancialCareers during that period.

Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2007 increased $5.6 million to $11.6 million, or 17.9% of revenues, from $6.0 million, or 17.0% of revenues for the comparable period in the prior year. Net income for the first six months of 2007 was $9.5 million, compared with $2.3 million for the year ago period.

For the six month period ended June 30, 2007, net cash provided by operating activities was $27.5 million compared with $20.2 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2007 was $26.1 million, compared with $14.9 million for the same period in 2006. See “Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Balance Sheet

Dice Holdings’ deferred revenue balance at June 30, 2007 was $44.0 million, representing a 67% increase from the balance of $26.4 million at June 30, 2006. The increase was primarily attributable to having a greater number of recruitment package customers and a higher percentage of those customers under annual agreements than at June 30, 2006, and, to a lesser extent, to the addition of the eFinancialCareers businesses. This also represented a 4% increase from the $42.3 million balance at March 31, 2007.

Net debt, defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, decreased $11.3 million to $171.4 million at June 30, 2007 (consisting of total debt of $180.0 million minus cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $8.6 million), from a net debt balance of $182.7 million at March 31, 2007 (consisting of total debt of $191.0 million minus cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $8.3 million).

Management Comments

Scot Melland, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased with our second quarter results, which were characterised by strong organic growth in our key business segments. Dice.com was the primary contributor, although eFinancialCareers, which we acquired in October 2006, continued to exceed our expectations in terms of growth and profitability.” Melland continued, “As we enter the second half of the year, we continue to focus on execution of our operating plan and building our professional communities, where employers and recruiters can access hard-to-find, experienced talent. Ultimately, as we invest against this global opportunity, we are confident in our ability to create value for shareholders. ”

Mike Durney, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, added “Our performance in the second quarter was characterised by continued growth in recruitment package customers and higher average revenue per customer at Dice.com, as well as the addition of eFinancialCareers, which continues to demonstrate terrific momentum. Operating margins for the period remained strong, exceeding 40% at the adjusted EBITDA level and 21% at the operating income level, and we were pleased with these results which highlight the leverage in our business model, particularly during a period of significant investments in sales and marketing. To that point, the overall efficiency of our operating structure continues to support our ability to generate strong levels of free cash flow while reinvesting in our customers and professional communities.”

Recent Developments

Dice Holdings Completes Initial Public Offering

On July 23, 2007, the Company successfully completed its initial public offering of 16,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $13 per share. Of the shares offered, 6,700,000 were offered by the Company and 10,000,000 were offered by selling stockholders. The proceeds to the Company were approximately $81.0 million, net of underwriting commissions and discounts, but before expenses of the offering. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DHX”.

As a result of the initial public offering, the Company has reduced borrowings outstanding. Net debt as of July 31, 2007 was $87.1 million (consisting of total debt of $129.0 million minus cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $41.9 million), compared with a net debt balance of $171.4 million at June 30, 2007. Accordingly, the Company expects to incur lower interest expense in future periods than it did in the second quarter.

Business Outlook

As of August 15, 2007, the Company anticipates the following financial performance for the remainder of 2007:

