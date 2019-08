Guacamole may be the perfect food, but making a lot of it for a party takes way too long. But there’s a secret trick used by the restaurant industry to dice avocados quickly and easily. It uses something you probably already have in your house, and definitely wouldn’t think of: a baking cooling rack.

