Leonardo DiCaprio Could Star In The Next Steve Jobs Movie

Sony is wooing Leonardo DiCaprio to play Steve Jobs in the next movie about the Apple co-founder’s life, reports The Wrap.

However, it’s not a sure thing yet, in part because Sony is still working on lining up a director.

For now, the only certainty is that the screenplay was written by Aaron Sorkin based on Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography, the only biography that Jobs authorised.

That probably means the screenplay is fantastic.

Sony had tried to get director David Fincher (“The Social Network”) onboard, with Christian Bale to star, but apparently those talks broke down. Sony is now in talks with Danny Boyle to direct (“Slumdog Millionaire”), too, according to The Wrap.

Bale seems like a natural fit to play Jobs. But DiCaprio, who has become known for Oscar-nominated performances that never win, would be appealing, too.

